Rod Stewart an instant celebration at Paramount Legends show

According to the screams from the large number of women in the crowd at The Paramount in Huntington Tuesday night, singer Rod Stewart is still “sexy” at 71.

The venue kicked off its new Legends Series, which is not open to the public but is instead a VIP branch of its Founder’s Room membership. One of the perks of being a member (annual fee is $4,000) is the ability to purchase tickets to specialty events featuring arena-size acts, including Stewart, performing intimate shows. Next up is Don Henley, who appears on Sept. 12.

“This venue reminds me of a place I used to play when I was 17,” said Stewart, who was wrapped in a gold blazer with his collared shirt unbuttoned a few notches. “It looks just like it!”

The raspy-voiced Rock & Roll Hall of Famer wasted no time turning the night into an instant celebration opening with “Having a Party” backed by a 12-piece band.

Stewart switched gears between ballads like “Tonight’s the Night” to pop songs such as “Rhythm of My Heart” to rockers “Hot Legs” and “Sweet Little Rock N Roller.” However, he made sure to flirt with the ladies in the balcony flashing his signature boyish grin and rustling his spiky blond locks.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“This is really a wonderful experience,” he said in amazement. “What fun!”

Anthony Gravano, 48, of Lake Grove brought his wife Christine, 47, to see Stewart, one of her favorites.

“I’m a ’70s kind of gal,” she said. “I even named my daughter after his song ‘Maggie May’!”

For more information on becoming a Founder’s Room member can call 631-335-3584 or email: legends@paramountny.com.