Foghat's Roger Earl gets a surprise induction into Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame

Foghat drummer Roger Earl received a double shock when he entered the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame Museum in Stony Brook on Sunday night. The 77-year-old drummer from East Setauket walked into a surprise birthday party in his honor — and then found out he was going to be inducted into the institution.

“We are pleased to honor and welcome Roger Earl as a 2023 Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame inductee,” said Norm Prusslin, co-founder of LIMEHOF. “A 50-year resident of Long Island, Roger is recognized as one of the top drummers in rock, first with Savoy Brown and then powering the band Foghat throughout a legendary catalog of million-selling albums and a career of sold-out concerts around the world. When not on the road or in the studio, Roger has a long history of giving his time and talents to a variety of benefit and fundraising events on Long Island and in 2019 he was awarded an Arts Festival Partner Award for his support of students at Stony Brook University as a mentor, guest speaker and panelist.”

The event was put together by his wife and longtime band manager, Linda Arcello-Earl, who went to great lengths to make sure she kept both secrets under wraps.

“We had a show in New Jersey the night before and Roger thought the band and crew were going to the airport, when in fact they were coming out to Long Island and staying in Stony Brook,” she said. “We’ve had to fool around with our show sheets so he didn’t see the actual flights on there.”

Earl was under the impression that he was coming to induct local concert promoter/LIMEHOF co-founder and board member Jim Faith. When in fact, his buddy, drummer Bobby Rondinelli (Rainbow, Black Sabbath, Blue Öyster Cult, Leslie West), was doing the honors for him.

“Roger is a guy I met before I played with any big bands and he treated me as an equal. He was always kind and supportive, just the coolest guy in the business,” said Rondinelli, of Port Jefferson Station. “It is a good thing this isn’t a roast because I really couldn’t say anything bad about him.”

Foghat, which is known for the classic rock staple “Slow Ride,” was based in Port Jefferson beginning in 1973 when then-manager Tony Outeda moved the band to Long Island, where they lived, practiced and recorded. In the process, Earl, who hails from London, fell in love with the calmness of the water and got into fishing.

“Our old manager Tony took me out to his parents’ house in Rocky Point and I caught my first bluefish,” recalled Earl. “I immediately thought, ‘This is the life for me!’ and Long Island became my home base. I love it here.”

Upon receiving his award, Earl was clearly flabbergasted by the recognition.

“This is just overwhelming. I am very fortunate …. All I ever wanted to do since I was 12 years old was play in a rock and roll band,” said Earl, holding up his award in triumph. “My band are great players and good friends. Plus, I’d be nothing without my manager! It’s really something to see faces I haven’t seen for a while and others that I see regularly. I’m humbled by this. Thank you all!”

Immediately after the awards ceremony Foghat took the stage, performing their classic, “Fool for the City,” followed by a Buddy Guy cover, “Let Me Love You Baby.”

Foghat is looking forward to bringing its “Road Fever Tour” this summer to The Suffolk theater in Riverhead on Aug. 27. A new studio album, “Sonic Mojo,” is set to drop later this year.