Mariah Carey makes 'Greatest 200 Singers' list, but not Billy Joel 

Long Island's Billy Joel, Pat Benatar and Joan Jett are among the questionable snubs in Rolling Stone's annual "200 Greatest Singers of All Time" list, which the magazine bases less on voice than on "originality, influence, the depth of an artist’s catalog, and the breadth of their musical legacy." Huntington-born Mariah Carey came in at No. 5 and Freeport-raised Lou Reed at No. 107.

The list, released New Year's Day, has incited controversy over numerous omissions of singers meeting its criteria, and inclusions of what many considered less influential performers. The primary criticisms came over the absence of Celine Dion, over Barbra Streisand and Michael Jackson being ranked at only Nos. 147 and 86, respectively, and a skewing toward contemporary acts over the foundational roots of popular song.

"A list that ranks Streisand & [no. 87 Diana] Ross so low while also ignoring Judy Garland, Doris Day, Peggy Lee, Johnny Mathis, Bing Crosby, Billy Joel, Tony Bennett, Garth Brooks, AND Celine Dion was put together by a 20 year-old intern," seethed one Twitter commenter.

The omission of Lindenhurst-raised Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Benatar, who like longtime Long Beach resident Jett were among the trailblazers of rock frontwomen, rankled many. "People are choked about Celine Dion not making [the] list … but I'm over here wondering where the hell is Pat Benatar …?” wrote one person. Agreed another, "On what [expletive] planet does Courtney Love make this list but not Pat Benatar?"

Similarly, "All those upset about Celine Dion not making the #RollingStoneTop200 list, but can we talk about #BillyJoel?" tweeted one person of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, who was raised in Hicksville. Wrote another succinctly, "#1 Billy Joel, there saved some time."

And of Jett — a two-time inductee into the Rock Hall, both solo and with her band the Blackhearts — one person suggested a line of direct influence in tweeting, "I'm pretty sure Billie Eilish (#198) would agree that Joan Jett deserves a spot on this list ahead of her.”

Reaching back to encompass mid-20th century pop singers as Frank Sinatra (19) and Ella Fitzgerald (45), such early rock figures as Elvis Presley (17) and Roy Orbison (71), country stars including Patsy Cline (13) and George Strait (156) and a variety of R&B, folk, heavy metal and soul singers, among other genres, the list caps with Carey (5), Billie Holiday (4), Sam Cooke (3), Whitney Houston (2) and Aretha Franklin (1).