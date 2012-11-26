Rolling Stones mark 50 years with London show

The Rolling Stones made a triumphant return to the London stage Sunday night in the first of five concerts to mark the 50th anniversary of their debut as an American-oriented blues band, The Associated Press reports.

They showed no signs of wear and tear as frontman Mick Jagger swaggered and strutted through a stellar two-and-a-half hour show. He looked remarkably trim and fit and was in top vocal form.

The Stones passed the half-century mark in style at the sometimes emotional gig that saw former bassist Bill Wyman and guitar master Mick Taylor join their old mates in front of a packed crowd at London's 02 Arena.

It was the first of five mega-shows to mark the passage of 50 years since the band first appeared in a small London pub determined to pay homage to the masters of American blues.

Jagger, in skin-tight black pants, a black shirt and a sparkly tie, took time out from singing to thank the crowd for its loyalty.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"It's amazing that we're still doing this, and it's amazing that you're still buying our records and coming to our shows," he said. "Thank you, thank you, thank you."

The Stones are playing in Brooklyn on Dec. 8 and in Newark, N.J., on Dec. 13 and 15.