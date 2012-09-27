Ryan Siegel launches two bands

Ryan Siegel, a veteran of Long Island bands like Tripside and The Rivalry, knows how hard it is to launch one new band. Right now, that's not stopping him from trying to launch two at the same time.

The Huntington rocker, who plays several instruments, is working on material with his band Exes of Evil (which released the electro-pop-tinged EP "Sine Language" earlier this year), as well as Ghostwolf, a more rock-oriented band led by 311's SA Martinez.

"It's double the work," Siegel says, calling from a Ghostwolf rehearsal in California. "But I love doing both."

How did you hook up with Ghostwolf?

I met the guys in 311 through a mutual friend. ... I've been a 311 fan since I was 11 or 12 years old. So when a couple of the guys started working on different projects, I just volunteered my services for whatever they needed. For me, it was just a huge honor.

You've been working on Ghostwolf for a while.

Yeah, SA is out on tour with 311 three times a year, so we work around that. We've been working on the Ghostwolf record since 2006, and it wasn't until this year that it became a priority and we were able to put the record out.

And how is Exes of Evil related to Ghostwolf?

It's essentially the same musicians, so we're kind of cross-promoting. Both bands usually play the same bill, and we just switch singers. Exes -- that's the band I sing lead in and it's the outlet for all my songwriting. It's definitely a new thing, more electronically influenced. We're heavier on the pop aspect than rock.

How are you going to handle promoting both bands?

We're kind of doing a test run, but usually Exes is one of the openers for Ghostwolf until we get them off the ground. Because of 311, we kind of have a built-in following and fans are taking a liking to both projects. We're going to go as far as we can and see what happens. We have a great beginning, but we want this to be more of a natural progression. Our best stuff is yet to come.

WHO Ghostwolf, Lights Resolve and Exes of Evil

WHEN|WHERE 7 p.m. Saturday, Gramercy Theatre, 127 E. 23rd St., Manhattan

INFO $15; 800-745-3000, livenation.com