Sam Smith postpones Australian tour dates

A medical issue on Tuesday prompted Grammy Award-winner Sam Smith to postpone a series of Australian concert dates. Saying he was "deeply, deeply saddened" to cancel his Australian tour, British singer Smith, 22, explained on Instagram that, "I been vocally exhausted for a while now" and that the previous night in Sydney a small hemorrhage was found on his vocal cords. "The doctors have told me I need to fully rest until my vocal cords have healed, [or] otherwise this could become a huge, long-term issue." He apologized to ticket-holders, and in a second post wrote, "Please keep your eye on my Facebook/Twitter/Instagram for rearranged December dates."