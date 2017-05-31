DJs Cubby Bryant, Carolina Bermudez preview KTUphoria at Jones Beach

Radio station WKTU/103.5 FM is set to kick off summer, as well as the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater season, on June 3 with the star-studded KTUphoria 2017 show.

Cubby Bryant and Carolina Bermudez, of KTU’s “Cubby and Carolina in the Morning” say they are excited to have the station’s fans see some of their favorite acts and introduce them to some new ones, as Backstreet Boys and Fifth Harmony are set to headline the night, with a special appearance set from Miley Cyrus, who will perform her new single “Malibu.”

And yes, Bryant adds, chances for catching a glimpse of a shirtless Jason Derulo are high. (“It happens a lot and the girls love it,” he says.)

Bryant and Bermudez said the KTUphoria vibe represents the more upbeat vibe at the station for the summer.

“KTU is the feel-good station no matter what season it is,” said Bryant. “But our music seems to match the energy of summer. … It just fits the summertime.”

CAROLINA’S PICK: Nicky Jam

CURRENT SINGLE “El Amante”

BIO The reggaeton star — who landed six Billboard Latin Music Awards this year, as well as the Billboard Music Award for best Latin song for the second year in a row — is in the midst of crossing over to the pop world.

WHY? “I was so excited to hear him cross over,” Bermudez says. “I think it’s an important time for him. The fact that KTU has embraced him and that single is so incredible. To see Long Island and all of our listeners to get together and see him in person, I think he’s really going to win over a lot of people.”

CUBBY’S PICK:

Shaggy

CURRENT SINGLE “Seasons” featuring Omi

BIO The Valley Stream native has been a reggae star for nearly 25 years, rolling out one international hit after another, including a string of No. 1’s in 2001, “It Wasn’t Me” and “Angel.”

WHY? “People are always forgetful of how many hits Shaggy has had,” Bryant says. “People know his name but they are like, ‘Oh my god, I forgot about that one.’ If we have an 85-degree day and he’s doing ‘Boombastic,’ it just doesn’t get any better. … Shaggy is always a wild card that people are always surprised by.”