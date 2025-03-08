Simply Swifties, Joni Project, more girl power on LI stages

The expression “girl power” is not only prevalent on social media but also in rock 'n' roll. In celebration of Women’s History Month, here are four female focused shows coming to Long Island that will give the local live music scene a much-needed shot of estrogen.

The Simply Swifties Band

The Simply Swifties Band, starring Claire Lundin, comes to Bellmore March 15. Credit: Edvin Ortega Productions

Claire Lundin of Brooklyn is a hard-core Swiftie therefore paying tribute to Taylor Swift in The Simply Swifties Band comes easy to her.

“Our show focuses on the joy of loving Taylor Swift’s music and knowing it in a deeper way,” says Lundin, 25. “Her music covers so many different topics that everyone can find something they relate with.”

The show, which comes to at the Bellmore Movies and Showplace on March 15, features a mix of bangers like “Shake It Off” and “We are Never Ever Getting Back Together” as well as an acoustic set containing songs like “You Belong With Me” and “Love Story.”

WHEN | WHERE 2:30 p.m. March 15, Bellmore Movies and Showplace, 222 Pettit Place

INFO $30-$35; 516-783-7200, bellmoremovie.com

Gina B's Women of Rock

Local singer Gina Bilardi of Huntington came up with an idea to pay homage to her heroes by launching Gina B’s Women of Rock, which plays the Bellmore Movies & Showplace March 15.

“I became obsessed with the idea of celebrating all the trailblazing women of rock in one show,” says Bilardi, 33. “We cover the greats like Joan Jett, Janis Joplin, Stevie Nicks, Blondie, Bonnie Raitt, Alanis Morissette, Gwen Stefani, Pink, Melissa Etheridge, Pat Benatar, Tina Turner and more. There are no costumes or impersonations, just simply song focused.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. March 15, Bellmore Movies and Showplace, 222 Pettit Place

INFO $30-$35; 516-783-7200, bellmoremovie.com

Ana Popović

The Serbian singer-guitarist returns to Long Island delivering her own blend of blues, soul, funk and rock at the Boulton Center for the Performing Arts in Bay Shore on March 15.

“My live show is full of energy,” says Popović, 48. “I don’t like any dull moments.”

The set will be centered around her latest album, “Power.” featuring anthems like “Queen of the Pack” and “Power Over Me.”

Popović adds, “I have a lot more women coming to my concerts these days because of the female empowering songs in my set.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. March 15, Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, 37 W. Main St., Bay Shore

INFO $55-$65; 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org

The Joni Project

For the past 11 years, The Joni Project has been making a career out of performing Joni Mitchell’s vast catalog.

“There’s a lot of improvisation that goes into our shows,” says singer Katie Pearlman of West Hempstead. “We stay true to Joni’s song arraignments, but we make them our own.”

When the band plays the Krasnoff Theater at LIU Post’s Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in Brookville on March 20, expect to hear some greatest hits mixed with deep cuts.

“We do her acoustic songs, rocking stuff and jazz tunes,” says Pearlman. “It’s a pure celebration of Joni’s music.”

WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m. March 20, Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville

INFO $44.10-$66.55; 516-299-3100, tillescenter.org