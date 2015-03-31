Smashing Pumpkins set for Jones Beach

“The End Times” are near. Well, “The End Times Tour,” with Smashing Pumpkins and Marilyn Manson co-headlining, is near.

The ‘90s alt-rock heroes, who each have a string of hits as well as new albums, will play Nikon at Jones Beach Theater on July 31. Tickets go on sale Friday through Live Nation.

The Pumpkins are promoting last year’s “Monuments to an Elegy” (Martha’s Music) album, releasing a new video for the single “Drum + Fife” this week, as well as appearing on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” Thursday and “Good Morning America” Friday.

The Pumpkins' Billy Corgan said he wanted the “Drum + Fife” video to show support for the troops. “I asked, albeit in an allegorical way, for the video to represent what our returning soldiers are going through with PTSD, and I feel that the directors captured that with poignancy,” Corgan said in a statement. “I couldn't be more proud of the message we're sending that we care what happens to those that are out there hurting.”