Soul Asylum's 'Delayed Reaction' review: Changed sound

On "Delayed Reaction" (429), their first new album in six years, Soul Asylum sounds like a whole lot of surprising bands -- Elvis Costello and the Attractions circa "My Aim Is True," Buffalo Springfield and even The Who. They do not, however, sound much like the Soul Asylum who brought us "Runaway Train." Dave Pirner and Dan Murphy, with The Replacements' Tommy Stinson helping out on bass, are following their changing musical interests rather than sticking with the sound that made them popular, leading to thrilling turns from punk satire ("Let's All Kill Each Other") to multilayered lounge ("Cruel Intentions").

"Delayed Reaction"

GRADE B+

BOTTOM LINE The '90s alt-rock heroes come back as something else.