Stevie Wonder playing Madison Square Garden

Stevie Wonder will launch his new “Songs in the Key of Life” tour at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 6.

Though he hasn’t announced how he will recreate the songs from arguably his most beloved album – the 1976 release that included hits “Sir Duke,” “Isn’t She Lovely” and “I Wish” – he has previously performed the album with a full string section and several musicians from the original recording sessions.

Tickets for The Garden concert go on sale through Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. on Sept. 22. Citi cardholders can purchase pre-sale tickets through its Citi Private Pass program at 10 a.m. on Sept. 16.