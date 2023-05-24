Long Island summer concert preview: Aerosmith, Pat Benatar and 40 more shows to enjoy
Get ready for one of the biggest summer concert seasons in years. After the pandemic, everyone is out on the road playing everywhere from clubs to amphitheaters to arenas. Check out these live shows coming to Nassau, Suffolk and beyond — and don't forget to see our separate story on this summer's concerts at Northwell Health Theater at Jones Beach.
JUNE
BILLY JOEL
The Piano Man continues his record-breaking monthly residency at Madison Square Garden on June 2 (as well as July 24, Aug. 29 and Sept. 10).
INFO 212-465-6000, msg.com
ADMISSION $253.75-$ 311.20
JOHN MELLENCAMP
The boy from Bloomington, Indiana, once called “Johnny Cougar” books Manhattan's Beacon Theatre for four dates: June 5-7 and 9.
INFO 212-465-6000, msg.com/beacon-theatre
ADMISSION $90.05-$183.50
BRYAN ADAMS/JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS
Two ‘80s acts come together for one night as Bryan Adams and Long Beach’s own Joan Jett & the Blackhearts join forces at Madison Square Garden on June 9.
INFO 212-465-6000, msg.com
ADMISSION $79.30-$218.30
NANCY WILSON’S HEART
One of the Wilson sisters takes on the Heart catalog by herself with a backing band at The Paramount in Huntington on June 13. Kimberly Nichole is the special guest.
INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com
ADMISSION $55.75-$317.40
THE FAB FAUX
If you need a Beatles fix, The Fab Faux will perform music from every era from the band's career at The Paramount on June 16. The group perfectly recreates each song with the help of the Hogshead Horns and the Crème Tangerine Strings.
INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com
ADMISSION $88-$376.50
THE LEGENDARY WAILERS
No summer is complete without some reggae, so come see the Legendary Wailers featuring Junior Marvin at The Paramount on June 17.
INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com
ADMISSION $32.75-$181.40
GET THE LED OUT
Down a double dose of Led Zeppelin when tribute band Get the Led Out returns to Long Island for its annual back-to-back shows at The Paramount on June 23-24. Expect two different full sets of Zep classics and deep cuts each night.
INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com
ADMISSION $38.25-$292.75
CHICAGO
Hear classics like “Saturday in the Park,” “25 or 6 to 4” and “You’re the Inspiration” at Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill in Farmingville on June 24.
INFO 631-676-7500, champbaldhill.com
ADMISSION $42.35-$149.35
JIMMIE VAUGHAN
The guitarist will play the blues with the Tilt-a-Whirl Band at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on June 25.
INFO 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org
ADMISSION $49-$69
TOM KEIFER BAND/WINGER/JOHN CORABI
Rock out with this triple bill of Cinderella’s Tom Keifer Band, ‘80s hair band Winger and singer-songwriter John Corabi (Motley Crue, Union, the Dead Daisies, The Scream) on the aptly titled, “Live/Loud Tour” coming to the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on June 27.
INFO 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org
ADMISSION $69-$99
JULY
12th ANNUAL FEST
Don’t miss Long Island’s country music event of the year as Jimmie Allen, Shane Profitt, Neon Union and Tigirlily Gold make up the bill at My Country 96.1 FM’s 12th annual Fest on July 3 at Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill.
INFO 631-676-7500, champbaldhill.com
ADMISSION $22.85-$91.70
UB40
Forty years ago English reggae pop band UB40 released a cover of Neil Diamond’s “Red Red Wine” and five years later it hit the top of the Billboard charts. This summer the group comes to The Space at Westbury on July 6.
INFO 516-283-5566, thespaceatwestbury.com
ADMISSION $53.35-$69.75
COMPLETELY UNCHAINED
Need a dose of Van Halen? Go to Mulcahy’s in Wantagh on July 8 and check out VH tribute band Completely Unchained, which focuses on the David Lee Roth-era.
INFO 516-783-7500, muls.com
ADMISSION $16.95, 21 and over
WEEZER
Join the “Indie Rock Roadtrip!” with Weezer, Future Islands and Joyce Manor at Forest Hills Stadium on July 13.
INFO 888-929-7849, foresthillsstadium.com
ADMISSION $74.92-$203.33
FIESTA LATINA
Celebrate Colombian Independence Day with Orquesta Guayacan, Binomio de Oro de America, International Club King DJ Camilo, the Guaracha King DJ Pereira, Sonora Dinamita and Leo Bash on July 15 at Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill.
INFO 631-676-7500, champbaldhill.com
ADMISSION $53.15-$144.20
BELINDA CARLISLE
Catch a Go-Go go solo as lead singer Belinda Carlisle hits the NYCB Theatre at Westbury on July 18. Expect to hear her hits (“Heaven Is a Place on Earth,” “Mad About You,” “Circle in the Sand”) mixed with some Go-Go’s material (“Our Lips Are Sealed”) tossed in.
INFO 516-247-5200, thetheatreatwestbury.com
ADMISSION $58.50-$139.50
GREAT SOUTH BAY MUSIC FESTIVAL
Get out your sun tan lotion and beach blankets because the Great South Bay Music Festival is returning to Shorefront Park in Patchogue July 20-23 with more than 50 bands performing across three different stages. This year’s roster will include Electric Hot Tuna, Dave Mason, the Fabulous Thunderbirds, Dirty Heads, Goldfinger, Badfish, Ballyhoo!, Phil Lesh & Friends, the Eric Krasno Trio, Neighbor, Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening and Gov’t Mule performing “The Dark Side of the Mule” celebrating the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon” complete with laser lights and screen images.
INFO greatsouthbaymusicfestival.com
ADMISSION $64.99-$79.99
BRANDI CARLILE
In a special solo performance, Brandi Carlile will take LIU Post’s Tilles Center for the Performing Arts by storm on July 21-22.
INFO 516-299-3100, tillescenter.org
ADMISSION $178.70-$685
PAT BENATAR & NEIL GIRALDO
Lindenhurst’s own Pat Benatar and her guitarist-husband Neil Giraldo along with special guest Taylor Dayne, formerly of Baldwin, together play a benefit concert for the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame at Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill on July 23.
INFO 631-676-7500, champbaldhill.com
ADMISSION $52.65-$106.65
MARTIN SEXTON
The one-man band that is Martin Sexton makes his annual summer stop at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett on July 23.
INFO 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com
ADMISSION $85-$100
PETER FRAMPTON
After launching a farewell tour in 2019, Peter Frampton is back with his “Never Say Never Tour” at The Paramount on July 26.
INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com
ADMISSION $187.60-$407.10
LOS LOBOS
What do you get when you mix rock & roll, Tex-Mex, country, zydeco, folk, R&B, blues and soul music? The answer is Los Lobos, which brings its 50th anniversary tour to The Space at Westbury on July 28.
INFO 516-283-5566, thespaceatwestbury.com
ADMISSION $58.50-$91.30
FREESTYLE FEAST
Turn the clock back to the late ‘80s-early ‘90s at the Freestyle Feast featuring TKA, Judy Torres, the Cover Girls, Coro, Safire, Brenda K. Starr, Cynthia and more at Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill on July 29.
INFO 631-676-7500, champbaldhill.com
ADMISSION $85.55-$53.15
THE BEACH BOYS
Soak in summer hits like “California Girls,” “Surfin’ U.S.A.” and “Catch a Wave” with the Beach Boys, who roll into the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center on July 30.
INFO 631-288-1500, whbpac.org
ADMISSION $303-$358
AUGUST
DARIUS RUCKER
Hootie & the Blowfish’s Darius Rucker gets his country on for the “Starting Fires Tour” at Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill on Aug. 5. Drew Holcomb will open.
INFO 631-676-7500, licommunityhospitalamp.com
ADMISSION $63.45-$325.10
AIMEE MANN
Singer-songwriter Aimee Mann will play cuts from her recent album, “Queens of the Summer Hotel” as well as fan favorites at The Space at Westbury on Aug. 5.
INFO 516-283-5566, thespaceatwestbury.com
ADMISSION $47.20-$69.75
ROCK THE BELLS
Call it “Rap-a-palooza” as Queen Latifah, Ludacris, De La Soul, Method Man & Redman, Swizz Beatz and Salt-n-Pepa fill the bill for the “Rock the Bells Festival” at Forest Hills Stadium on Aug. 5.
INFO 888-929-7849, foresthillsstadium.com
ADMISSION $86-$574
KING’S X
Nothing can match the power of progressive rock trio King’s X, which headlines the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on Aug. 5.
INFO 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org
ADMISSION $55-$115
EXTREME/LIVING COLOUR
Showcasing its first new studio album, “Six,” in 15 years, Extreme comes back to The Paramount on Aug. 6 bringing along Living Colour for a double bill.
INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com
ADMISSION $45.25-$348.10
JOAN OSBORNE
The “Radio Waves Tour” from singer Joan Osborne lands at Stephen Talkhouse on Aug. 12.
INFO 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com
ADMISSION $100-$120
THE STROKES
With their punky attitude and garage rock sound, The Strokes will hit the stage at Forest Hills Stadium on Aug. 19. Angel Olsen, Seaton Smith and Promiseland open the show.
INFO 888-929-7849, foresthillsstadium.com
ADMISSION $172-$431
DAUGHTRY
Former “American Idol” finalist Chris Daughtry goes acoustic on his “Bare Bones Tour” at The Paramount on Aug. 22. Don’t miss opening act Ayron Jones.
INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com
ADMISSION $88-$287.90
YNGWIE MALMSTEEN & GLENN HUGHES
Eighties guitar gunslinger Yngwie Malmsteen pairs up with ‘70s rocker Glenn Hughes, formerly of Deep Purple, at The Paramount on Aug. 23.
INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com
ADMISSION $45.25-$169.90
THE ‘80s ROCK TOUR
Turn back the clock to the decade of excess as Lou Gramm (Foreigner), Steve Augeri (Journey) and John Payne (Asia) unite to perform at Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill on Aug. 26.
INFO 631-676-7500, champbaldhill.com
ADMISSION $20.75-117.45
FOGHAT
Come take a “Slow Ride” with Foghat featuring original drummer Roger Earl, who was recently inducted into the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, on Aug. 27 at The Suffolk in Riverhead.
INFO 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org
ADMISSION $69-$99
NICKELBACK
Canadian quintet Nickelback’s “Get Rollin’ Tour” stops at UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont on Aug. 30. Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross serve as special guests.
INFO 516-517-0640, ubsarena.com
ADMISSION $63.80-$315.70
SEPTEMBER
GEORGE THOROGOOD & THE DESTROYERS
Celebrating their 50th anniversary, George Thorogood & The Destroyers will prove they are still “Bad to the Bone” at The Paramount on Sept. 8
INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com
ADMISSION $55.75-$304.20
GEOFF TATE
Ex-singer of Queensryche Geoff Tate will play all the hits in his “Big Rock Show,” which arrives at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on Sept. 8.
INFO 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org
ADMISSION $49-$69
SKID ROW/BUCKCHERRY
Two powerhouse hard rock bands, Skid Row and Buckcherry, join forces for “The Gang’s All Here Tour” at The Paramount on Sept. 9.
INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com
ADMISSION $55.75-$261.75
AEROSMITH
The bad boys of Boston have decided to call it day as Aerosmith goes on its farewell tour, “Peace Out,” which comes to the UBS Arena at Belmont Park on Sept. 9. The Black Crowes be the special guest.
INFO 516-517-0640, ubsarena.com
ADMISSION $134.95-$1,901.10
KENNY LOGGINS
Say goodbye to Loggins as the ‘70s-‘80s hitmaker’s final tour, “This Is It,” arrives at the Beacon Theatre on Sept. 12.
INFO 212-465-6000, msg.com/beacon-theatre
ADMISSION $90.05-$861
DURAN DURAN
Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Duran Duran brings its “Future Past Tour” to Forest Hills Stadium on Sept. 22. The show also features Grace Jones, Nile Rodgers & Chic, and Bastille.
INFO 888-929-7849, foresthillsstadium.com
ADMISSION $107.05-$1,063.75
COMEDY CONCERTS COMING SOON
In addition to music, this summer will be stacked with stand-up comedy concerts in a variety of venues. Here’s a breakdown of where you can get some laughs each month.
JUNE
Straight out of Weekend Update from “Saturday Night Live,” Colin Jost comes to The Paramount in Huntington on June 1.
Make way for the Diceman on June 3 as Andrew “Dice” Clay returns to The Paramount.
Jerry Seinfeld resumes his residency at the Beacon Theatre on June 3.
Kevin Hart conquers Forest Hills Stadium on June 4.
The “King of Queens” himself, Kevin James, does double dates at The Paramount on June 4 and 8.
Bert Kreischer’s "Fully Loaded" show brings along his crew of crazies to Forest Hills Stadium on June 14.
LI comic Chris Monty is set to perform back-to-back dates at McGuire’s in Bohemia on June 23 and 24.
Ilana Glazer from “Broad City” comes to Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center on June 29.
JULY
Anthony Rodia of Franklin Square headlines the Paramount on July 1.
TV star Orlando Jones (“Sleepy Hollow,” “American Gods”) hits Governor’s Comedy Club in Levittown on July 15.
Mike Birbiglia makes a rare club appearance at Governor’s Comedy Club on July 21-22 then pops up at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor on July 29.
Colin Quinn brings his one-man show, “Small Talk,” to Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center on July 22.
AUGUST
Fresh off Netflix’s hit show, “Beef,” Ali Wong takes over the Beacon Theatre from Aug. 1-6.
Valley Stream native Jim Breuer comes back to The Paramount on Aug. 5.
Hannah Berner ("Summer House") hits the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center on Aug. 11.
Michael Carbonaro gets behind the mic at The Paramount on Aug. 24.
Eddie Griffin delivers the laughs to the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on Aug. 26.
SEPTEMBER
David Cross brings his “Worst Daddy in the World Tour” to The Paramount on Sept. 7.
Bobby Collins comes home to Long Island to play the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on Sept. 9.
Taylor Tomlinson headlines Radio City Music Hall on Sept. 9.
— DAVID J. CRIBLEZ