Long Island summer concert preview: Aerosmith, Pat Benatar and 40 more shows to enjoy

Get ready for one of the biggest summer concert seasons in years. After the pandemic, everyone is out on the road playing everywhere from clubs to amphitheaters to arenas. Check out these live shows coming to Nassau, Suffolk and beyond — and don't forget to see our separate story on this summer's concerts at Northwell Health Theater at Jones Beach.

JUNE

BILLY JOEL

Billy Joel performs onstage at SoFi Stadium on March 10, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Credit: Getty Images for Billy Joel & St/Kevin Mazur

The Piano Man continues his record-breaking monthly residency at Madison Square Garden on June 2 (as well as July 24, Aug. 29 and Sept. 10).

INFO 212-465-6000, msg.com

ADMISSION $253.75-$ 311.20

JOHN MELLENCAMP

The boy from Bloomington, Indiana, once called “Johnny Cougar” books Manhattan's Beacon Theatre for four dates: June 5-7 and 9.

INFO 212-465-6000, msg.com/beacon-theatre

ADMISSION $90.05-$183.50

BRYAN ADAMS/JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS

Joan Jett of Joan Jett and The Blackhearts performs onstage during The Stadium Tour at Truist Park on June 16, 2022 in Atlanta. Credit: Getty Images for Live Nation/Kevin Mazur

Two ‘80s acts come together for one night as Bryan Adams and Long Beach’s own Joan Jett & the Blackhearts join forces at Madison Square Garden on June 9.

INFO 212-465-6000, msg.com

ADMISSION $79.30-$218.30

NANCY WILSON’S HEART

One of the Wilson sisters takes on the Heart catalog by herself with a backing band at The Paramount in Huntington on June 13. Kimberly Nichole is the special guest.

INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

ADMISSION $55.75-$317.40

THE FAB FAUX

If you need a Beatles fix, The Fab Faux will perform music from every era from the band's career at The Paramount on June 16. The group perfectly recreates each song with the help of the Hogshead Horns and the Crème Tangerine Strings.

INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

ADMISSION $88-$376.50

THE LEGENDARY WAILERS

No summer is complete without some reggae, so come see the Legendary Wailers featuring Junior Marvin at The Paramount on June 17.

INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

ADMISSION $32.75-$181.40

GET THE LED OUT

Down a double dose of Led Zeppelin when tribute band Get the Led Out returns to Long Island for its annual back-to-back shows at The Paramount on June 23-24. Expect two different full sets of Zep classics and deep cuts each night.

INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

ADMISSION $38.25-$292.75

CHICAGO

James Pankow and Walter Parazaider of Chicago perform onstage at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado on June16, 2022. Credit: Getty Images/Larry Hulst

Hear classics like “Saturday in the Park,” “25 or 6 to 4” and “You’re the Inspiration” at Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill in Farmingville on June 24.

INFO 631-676-7500, champbaldhill.com

ADMISSION $42.35-$149.35

JIMMIE VAUGHAN

The guitarist will play the blues with the Tilt-a-Whirl Band at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on June 25.

INFO 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

ADMISSION $49-$69

TOM KEIFER BAND/WINGER/JOHN CORABI

Rock out with this triple bill of Cinderella’s Tom Keifer Band, ‘80s hair band Winger and singer-songwriter John Corabi (Motley Crue, Union, the Dead Daisies, The Scream) on the aptly titled, “Live/Loud Tour” coming to the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on June 27.

INFO 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

ADMISSION $69-$99

JULY

12th ANNUAL FEST

Don’t miss Long Island’s country music event of the year as Jimmie Allen, Shane Profitt, Neon Union and Tigirlily Gold make up the bill at My Country 96.1 FM’s 12th annual Fest on July 3 at Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill.

INFO 631-676-7500, champbaldhill.com

ADMISSION $22.85-$91.70

UB40

Forty years ago English reggae pop band UB40 released a cover of Neil Diamond’s “Red Red Wine” and five years later it hit the top of the Billboard charts. This summer the group comes to The Space at Westbury on July 6.

INFO 516-283-5566, thespaceatwestbury.com

ADMISSION $53.35-$69.75

COMPLETELY UNCHAINED

Need a dose of Van Halen? Go to Mulcahy’s in Wantagh on July 8 and check out VH tribute band Completely Unchained, which focuses on the David Lee Roth-era.

INFO 516-783-7500, muls.com

ADMISSION $16.95, 21 and over

WEEZER

Join the “Indie Rock Roadtrip!” with Weezer, Future Islands and Joyce Manor at Forest Hills Stadium on July 13.

INFO 888-929-7849, foresthillsstadium.com

ADMISSION $74.92-$203.33

FIESTA LATINA

Eignar Renteria Serna and Willys del Arka of Orquesta Guayacan preform during Viva La Salsa concert at James L. Knight Center in 2017 in Miami. Credit: FilmMagic/Johnny Louis

Celebrate Colombian Independence Day with Orquesta Guayacan, Binomio de Oro de America, International Club King DJ Camilo, the Guaracha King DJ Pereira, Sonora Dinamita and Leo Bash on July 15 at Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill.

INFO 631-676-7500, champbaldhill.com

ADMISSION $53.15-$144.20

BELINDA CARLISLE

Belinda Carlisle of The Go-Go's performs during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Credit: Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame/Michael Loccisano

Catch a Go-Go go solo as lead singer Belinda Carlisle hits the NYCB Theatre at Westbury on July 18. Expect to hear her hits (“Heaven Is a Place on Earth,” “Mad About You,” “Circle in the Sand”) mixed with some Go-Go’s material (“Our Lips Are Sealed”) tossed in.

INFO 516-247-5200, thetheatreatwestbury.com

ADMISSION $58.50-$139.50

GREAT SOUTH BAY MUSIC FESTIVAL

Phil Lesh performs at Headcount & Dayglo Present Phil Lesh And Very Special Friends At The Apollo Theater in 2018 in Manhattan. Credit: Getty Images for Dayglo Presents/Marc Millman

Get out your sun tan lotion and beach blankets because the Great South Bay Music Festival is returning to Shorefront Park in Patchogue July 20-23 with more than 50 bands performing across three different stages. This year’s roster will include Electric Hot Tuna, Dave Mason, the Fabulous Thunderbirds, Dirty Heads, Goldfinger, Badfish, Ballyhoo!, Phil Lesh & Friends, the Eric Krasno Trio, Neighbor, Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening and Gov’t Mule performing “The Dark Side of the Mule” celebrating the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon” complete with laser lights and screen images.

INFO greatsouthbaymusicfestival.com

ADMISSION $64.99-$79.99

BRANDI CARLILE

Brandi Carlile performs onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on Nov.5, 2022 in Los Angeles. Credit: Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame/Theo Wargo

In a special solo performance, Brandi Carlile will take LIU Post’s Tilles Center for the Performing Arts by storm on July 21-22.

INFO 516-299-3100, tillescenter.org

ADMISSION $178.70-$685

PAT BENATAR & NEIL GIRALDO

Sheryl Crow, left, introduces Inductees Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Nov. 5, 2022. Credit: AP/Chris Pizzello

Lindenhurst’s own Pat Benatar and her guitarist-husband Neil Giraldo along with special guest Taylor Dayne, formerly of Baldwin, together play a benefit concert for the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame at Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill on July 23.

INFO 631-676-7500, champbaldhill.com

ADMISSION $52.65-$106.65

MARTIN SEXTON

The one-man band that is Martin Sexton makes his annual summer stop at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett on July 23.

INFO 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

ADMISSION $85-$100

PETER FRAMPTON

After launching a farewell tour in 2019, Peter Frampton is back with his “Never Say Never Tour” at The Paramount on July 26.

INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

ADMISSION $187.60-$407.10

LOS LOBOS

What do you get when you mix rock & roll, Tex-Mex, country, zydeco, folk, R&B, blues and soul music? The answer is Los Lobos, which brings its 50th anniversary tour to The Space at Westbury on July 28.

INFO 516-283-5566, thespaceatwestbury.com

ADMISSION $58.50-$91.30

FREESTYLE FEAST

Judy Torres performs at It's Time for Hip Hop In NYC: Brooklyn at Brooklyn Army Terminal on August 19, 2021. Credit: Getty Images/Jason Mendez

Turn the clock back to the late ‘80s-early ‘90s at the Freestyle Feast featuring TKA, Judy Torres, the Cover Girls, Coro, Safire, Brenda K. Starr, Cynthia and more at Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill on July 29.

INFO 631-676-7500, champbaldhill.com

ADMISSION $85.55-$53.15

THE BEACH BOYS

Soak in summer hits like “California Girls,” “Surfin’ U.S.A.” and “Catch a Wave” with the Beach Boys, who roll into the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center on July 30.

INFO 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

ADMISSION $303-$358

AUGUST

DARIUS RUCKER

Darius Rucker performs on stage during the Grand Ole Opry's 5000th Show at The Grand Ole Opry in 2021 in Nashville. Credit: Getty Images/Terry Wyatt

Hootie & the Blowfish’s Darius Rucker gets his country on for the “Starting Fires Tour” at Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill on Aug. 5. Drew Holcomb will open.

INFO 631-676-7500, licommunityhospitalamp.com

ADMISSION $63.45-$325.10

AIMEE MANN

Singer-songwriter Aimee Mann will play cuts from her recent album, “Queens of the Summer Hotel” as well as fan favorites at The Space at Westbury on Aug. 5.

INFO 516-283-5566, thespaceatwestbury.com

ADMISSION $47.20-$69.75

ROCK THE BELLS

Queen Latifah performs onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival at Louisiana Superdome n New Orleans. Credit: Getty Images for Essence/Bennett Raglin

Call it “Rap-a-palooza” as Queen Latifah, Ludacris, De La Soul, Method Man & Redman, Swizz Beatz and Salt-n-Pepa fill the bill for the “Rock the Bells Festival” at Forest Hills Stadium on Aug. 5.

INFO 888-929-7849, foresthillsstadium.com

ADMISSION $86-$574

KING’S X

Nothing can match the power of progressive rock trio King’s X, which headlines the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on Aug. 5.

INFO 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

ADMISSION $55-$115

EXTREME/LIVING COLOUR

Showcasing its first new studio album, “Six,” in 15 years, Extreme comes back to The Paramount on Aug. 6 bringing along Living Colour for a double bill.

INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

ADMISSION $45.25-$348.10

JOAN OSBORNE

Portrait of singer-songwriter Joan Osborne, Haarlem, Netherlands in 2018. Credit: Redferns/Paul Bergen

The “Radio Waves Tour” from singer Joan Osborne lands at Stephen Talkhouse on Aug. 12.

INFO 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

ADMISSION $100-$120

THE STROKES

With their punky attitude and garage rock sound, The Strokes will hit the stage at Forest Hills Stadium on Aug. 19. Angel Olsen, Seaton Smith and Promiseland open the show.

INFO 888-929-7849, foresthillsstadium.com

ADMISSION $172-$431

DAUGHTRY

Chris Daughtry performs at The Drop: Daughtry at The Grammy Museum in 2021 in Los Angeles. Credit: Getty Images for The Recording A/Rebecca Sapp

Former “American Idol” finalist Chris Daughtry goes acoustic on his “Bare Bones Tour” at The Paramount on Aug. 22. Don’t miss opening act Ayron Jones.

INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

ADMISSION $88-$287.90

YNGWIE MALMSTEEN & GLENN HUGHES

Eighties guitar gunslinger Yngwie Malmsteen pairs up with ‘70s rocker Glenn Hughes, formerly of Deep Purple, at The Paramount on Aug. 23.

INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

ADMISSION $45.25-$169.90

THE ‘80s ROCK TOUR

Turn back the clock to the decade of excess as Lou Gramm (Foreigner), Steve Augeri (Journey) and John Payne (Asia) unite to perform at Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill on Aug. 26.

INFO 631-676-7500, champbaldhill.com

ADMISSION $20.75-117.45

FOGHAT

Come take a “Slow Ride” with Foghat featuring original drummer Roger Earl, who was recently inducted into the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, on Aug. 27 at The Suffolk in Riverhead.

INFO 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

ADMISSION $69-$99

NICKELBACK

Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake of Nickelback perform onstage during the 2022 Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala at Massey Hall on Sept. 24, 2022 in Toronto. Credit: Getty Images/Jeremy Chan

Canadian quintet Nickelback’s “Get Rollin’ Tour” stops at UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont on Aug. 30. Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross serve as special guests.

INFO 516-517-0640, ubsarena.com

ADMISSION $63.80-$315.70



SEPTEMBER

GEORGE THOROGOOD & THE DESTROYERS

Celebrating their 50th anniversary, George Thorogood & The Destroyers will prove they are still “Bad to the Bone” at The Paramount on Sept. 8

INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

ADMISSION $55.75-$304.20

GEOFF TATE

Ex-singer of Queensryche Geoff Tate will play all the hits in his “Big Rock Show,” which arrives at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on Sept. 8.

INFO 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

ADMISSION $49-$69

SKID ROW/BUCKCHERRY

Two powerhouse hard rock bands, Skid Row and Buckcherry, join forces for “The Gang’s All Here Tour” at The Paramount on Sept. 9.

INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

ADMISSION $55.75-$261.75

AEROSMITH

Steven Tyler, left, and Joe Perry, of Aerosmith, performing in 2022 at Fenway Park in Boston. Credit: Winslow Townson/Invision/AP/Winslow Townson

The bad boys of Boston have decided to call it day as Aerosmith goes on its farewell tour, “Peace Out,” which comes to the UBS Arena at Belmont Park on Sept. 9. The Black Crowes be the special guest.

INFO 516-517-0640, ubsarena.com

ADMISSION $134.95-$1,901.10

KENNY LOGGINS

Say goodbye to Loggins as the ‘70s-‘80s hitmaker’s final tour, “This Is It,” arrives at the Beacon Theatre on Sept. 12.

INFO 212-465-6000, msg.com/beacon-theatre

ADMISSION $90.05-$861

DURAN DURAN

(L-R) Simon Le Bon and John Taylor of Duran Duran perform during the Future Past tour at Utilita Arena on May 5, 2023 in Birmingham, England. Credit: Redferns/Katja Ogrin

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Duran Duran brings its “Future Past Tour” to Forest Hills Stadium on Sept. 22. The show also features Grace Jones, Nile Rodgers & Chic, and Bastille.

INFO 888-929-7849, foresthillsstadium.com

ADMISSION $107.05-$1,063.75