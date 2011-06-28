EntertainmentMusic

Taking Back Sunday's eclectic new CD

By GLENN GAMBOAglenn.gamboa@newsday.com

It's a testament to Taking Back Sunday's talent that the Rockville Centre-based band can turn essentially a transition album into something that sounds this good. "Taking Back Sunday" (Warner Bros.) is filled with all sorts of styles -- the hard-rocking "El Paso," the pop-tastic "Faith (When I Let You Down)," the nod to their emo past "Best Places to Be a Mom," a look at a potential R.E.M.-like future in "Sad Savior" and the touching ballad "Call Me in the Morning" -- all handled well.


TAKING BACK SUNDAY

"Taking Back Sunday"

THE GRADE A-

BOTTOM LINE Fresh start for new/ old lineup

