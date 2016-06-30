Taking Back Sunday’s sound resurges on ‘Tidal Wave’ single

What would it sound like if Bruce Springsteen joined the Ramones? Well, Taking Back Sunday is trying to answer that question with its new single, the title track from its upcoming album, “Tidal Wave” (Hopeless).

“The reason we’re playing this new song is because it’s just that damn good,” singer Adam Lazzara says in the video for the song, which cobbles together footage from the band’s current run on the “Taste of Chaos” tour. “And I want you to hear it.”

With that, drummer Mark O’Connell is off to the races on a revved-up Ramones beat and the guitar attack of John Nolan, Eddie Reyes and bassist Shaun Cooper. That musical straightforwardness is new to the band, as is the rousing directness of Lazzara’s delivery of Springsteen-ian lyrics like “You can run, you can hide, you can leave, you can stay, nothing’s gonna save you from the tidal wave.”

It’s a rousing start for the launch of “Tidal Wave,” due out Sept. 16, and a sign that Lazzara and Nolan were serious when they talked about how the album would break new ground for them, bringing in more Americana elements into its punk and rock sound.

The “Tidal Wave” single is available now at iTunes and can be streamed at Spotify.