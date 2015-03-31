Taking Back Sunday up for 3 Alternative Press Music awards

Taking Back Sunday is up for three awards in this year’s Alternative Press Music Awards, including "Artist of the Year" against Weezer, Against Me! and other bands.

Rockers Motionless in White and newcomers PVRIS lead the nominations announced Tuesday with four apiece.

The Rockville Centre-based band will duke it out against neighbors Bayside in the Philanthropic Artist category, along with Andrew McMahon, Koji, Simple Plan and August Burns Red’s Jake Luhrs. Taking Back Sunday singer Adam Lazzara is up for best vocalist against Paramore’s Hayley Williams, PVRIS’ Lynn Gunn, Issues’ Tyler Carter, Pierce the Veil’s Vic Fuentes and A Day to Remember’s Jeremy Mckinnon.

Voting for 13 of the awards begins Tuesday at www.altpress.com/apmas and runs through July 6. The winners will be announced July 22 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, where Alternative Press is based. This year’s Vanguard and Icon awards will be announced at a later date. Last year’s Icon award went to Long Beach’s Joan Jett.

Taking Back Sunday, New Found Glory with Hayley Williams, Weezer and Panic! At the Disco are among this year’s performers. All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth and Jack Barakat will host the show.