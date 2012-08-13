Taylor Swift connects with fans on YouTube

Country star Taylor Swift will be talking to her fans around the world live during an online webcast on YouTube.

The webcast will be held on Monday starting at 7 p.m. EST. Fans will be able to submit questions into the live social chat during the webcast through their YouTube accounts.

The country music sensation won entertainer of the year at this year's Academy of Country Music awards and her "Speak Now" multi-platinum album was the second-best selling LP of 2011. She filled stadiums and arenas around the world, and Billboard recently named her its top moneymaker last year with an estimated $35 million earned.