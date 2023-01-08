No Taylor Swift tickets? Paramount sets the next best thing

Swifties, take a breath: There’s a place to commiserate over your lack of tour tickets, set to a soundtrack by your favorite musician. Swift herself will only be there in spirit — but her music will play all night long.

The Paramount in Huntington is throwing a Taylor Swift DJ party on Jan. 13. Hosted by the DJ event company If You Know It Sing It, the evening will be filled with Swift's hits through the years. In addition to the music, specialty cocktails named after Swift’s songs will be served ("Champagne Peoblems," "Sparks Fly").

The Paramount and If You Know It Sing It collaborated on the same event last year.

But this year, the night will have a bittersweet tinge: If You Know It Sing It has described the event as a “Didn’t Get Tickets Support Group.”

That's because of the huge ticketing foul-up that took place in November, after Swift announced The Eras Tour, her first live shows since 2018. After a two-day presale on Ticketmaster riddled with technical issues (and a canceled general sale, due to high demand), many fans found themselves without tickets, even after waiting hours in a virtual queue.

Andrew West, who will be DJing at The Paramount ,, said he’s expecting the evening to be especially energetic due to the circumstances.

“I think this show is really gonna be different, because now it’s setting in that if you didn't get [Eras tour] tickets, you can come to our thing,” he said. “So I think this one is gonna be a very good crowd.”

The Taylor Swift DJ party is a series, hitting different venues throughout the East Coast. West said the crowd has been “screaming and singing” at every show, which usually goes on for about three hours.

Sandra Costanzo, 29, of Farmingdale says she thinks the event will be enjoyable for all fans, regardless of tour ticket status.

“It’s nice that they’re providing that support for the Swifties that didn't get tickets, and ones that did and just want to jam out to Taylor Swift,” said, Costanzo who was able to eventually score three tickets to the MetLife Stadium show in May after experiencing initial difficulties.

The party will kick off at 9 p.m. at The Paramount, with doors opening at 8 p.m. Tickets are priced between $22.75 and $56.25. Guests must be 18 or older to attend.