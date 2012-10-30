Taylor Swift to co-host Grammy nods

Taylor Swift is having quite the month.

Just as "Red," her latest opus of lovelorn anthems, opened to massive first-week sales numbers, the country-pop phenom has been tapped to co-host the Grammy nomination special, the Recording Academy announced this week.

Swift will co-host the CBS special with LL Cool J. The exhaustively titled CBS special, "Grammy Nominations Concert Live: Countdown to Music's Biggest Night," will be held in Nashville.

This is the first time the telecast will be held outside of Los Angeles in its five-year history.

Country singer-songwriter Luke Bryan and pop rockers Maroon 5 are slated to perform, with additional acts and presenters expected to be announced.

Swift, a six-time Grammy winner herself, is the last artist associated with country music to win the album of the year award with her 2008 breakout disc, "Fearless." The concert/ news conference will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Dec. 5 at 10 p.m.

Swift also recently announced a North American tour, which will hit stadiums and arenas in 2013.

-- Los Angeles Times