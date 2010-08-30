Terrible Things is on fire with its debut
Terrible Things - the supergroup-of-sorts featuring former Taking Back Sunday guitarist-singer Fred Mascherino, Coheed and Cambria vet Josh Eppard and Hot Rod Circuit's Andy Jackson - accomplishes an impressive trick on its debut "Terrible Things" (Universal Motown).
Though it's a concept album about a string of arsons in Mascherino's hometown of Coatesville, Pa., the songs are remarkably upbeat and often rousing, especially the anthemic "Revolution," the radio-friendly "Conspiracy" and the TBS-accented title track. It's a smaller-scale version of My Chemical Romance's "The Black Parade" or a less lofty version of Arcade Fire's "The Suburbs," but it packs just as much punch.
Terrible Things
"Terrible Things"
GRADE
A-
BOTTOM LINE
Ambitious yet catchy rock concept album