Terrible Things is on fire with its debut

Terrible Things - the supergroup-of-sorts featuring former Taking Back Sunday guitarist-singer Fred Mascherino, Coheed and Cambria vet Josh Eppard and Hot Rod Circuit's Andy Jackson - accomplishes an impressive trick on its debut "Terrible Things" (Universal Motown).

Though it's a concept album about a string of arsons in Mascherino's hometown of Coatesville, Pa., the songs are remarkably upbeat and often rousing, especially the anthemic "Revolution," the radio-friendly "Conspiracy" and the TBS-accented title track. It's a smaller-scale version of My Chemical Romance's "The Black Parade" or a less lofty version of Arcade Fire's "The Suburbs," but it packs just as much punch.

Terrible Things

"Terrible Things"

GRADE

A-

BOTTOM LINE

Ambitious yet catchy rock concept album