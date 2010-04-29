The Long Island Sound: He just wants to have fun

One thing has always bothered J. Brazil about the Cyndi Lauper classic "Girls Just Want to Have Fun."

"What about the guys?" asks the singer-songwriter from the Five Towns area. "Don't they get to have a good time?"

Now, it looks like he's turning that thought into a full-fledged hit, remaking the song into an island-tinged dance number called "Girl, I'm Tryin'."

"It's an awesome classic song," Brazil says. "I just wanted to add this guy's point of view and make it exciting music that's fun to dance to."

The song - produced by Baldwin's Eric Sanicola, who has worked with everyone from Michael Bolton to Corbin Bleu - landed Brazil a deal with Ultra Records, and it's already appeared on a label compilation, "Vic Latino Presents Ultra Mix 2."

But Brazil has bigger plans for the song, which really could be in the running for song of the summer. "Girl, I'm Tryin' " has already picked up airplay on a lot of pop and dance stations around the country, including WBLI and XM Radio, and has attracted attention from Perez Hilton, who promoted the song and its wild video on his site.

Brazil has already started to even see a bit of a backlash, which he says he finds a little upsetting. "I'm not degrading women, and I'm not saying I'm gonna cheat on a girl," he says. "I understand what a woman's worth."

After all, Brazil, 26, is married, and his wife was present for his biggest career thrill - hearing his song on the radio for the first time. "I was in L.A., on the way to a club with my wife, and it starts playing," he says. "I started screaming like a little girl or I should say screaming like a little boy."

