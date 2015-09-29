The Who reschedules its 'Hits 50!' tour as Roger Daltrey recovers from viral meningitis

The Who's Roger Daltrey says he is recovering after being diagnosed with viral meningitis earlier this month, and the band says it can now reschedule its "The Who Hits 50!" tour.

"I am now on the mend and feeling a lot better," Daltrey said in a statement on the band's website.

The Who will restart its tour, which it has been calling the start of "a long goodbye," on Feb. 27 in Detroit and will run until May 29 in Las Vegas. Its Madison Square Garden show, originally scheduled for Oct. 27, has been rescheduled to March 3.

Tickets for original date will be honored at the new date. Those who can't make the new date can get refunds at the point of purchase.

"We will be starting our rescheduled shows in February and will be coming back stronger than ever!" Pete Townshend said in a statement.