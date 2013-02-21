'The X Factor' auditions April 23, 24 at Nassau Coliseum

The Fox musical-competition show "The X Factor" is coming to Long Island, the network announced yesterday. Auditions will be held at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on April 25, with registration on April 23 and 24. Fox says wristbands must be obtained from the venue the day before auditions. Additional audition details, including eligibility requirements, are available at thexfactorusa.com. Fox says hopefuls should check back regularly for updated information, rules and registration forms. "X Factor" creator Simon Cowell is the only judge confirmed to be returning for its third season.