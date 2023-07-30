Tim McGraw tour coming to UBS Arena in 2024

Three-time Grammy Award-winning country music star Tim McGraw plays UBS Arena in Elmont on May 9 as part of his newly announced "Standing Room Only" tour, in support of his namesake album being released Aug. 25.

All tickets go on sale Aug. 4 at 10 p.m. Promoter Live Nation did not specify a ticketing site and instead advised buyers “to visit www.timmcgraw.com” and register for free “for more information.”

Opening is singer-songwriter Carly Pearce, who shared a best country duo/group performance Grammy this year with Ashley McBryde for "Never Wanted To Be That Girl.”

McGraw — who at age 56 has the same number of top-10 hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart — additionally lists on his website an Aug. 25 concert as part of the "Good Morning America" Summer Concert Series in Central Park, but the website of CityParks Foundation, which produces that outdoor series, does not list any McGraw concerts.