Tina Turner rocked Nassau Coliseum at 2000 'farewell' concert

Tina Turner put on a spectacular show at Nassau Coliseum on Oct. 1, 2000. Here is the original review from Newsday's then-music critic Glenn Gamboa:

Tina Turnersashayed up four flights of steps in her black calfskin jumpsuit and four-inch heels, singing "We Don't Need Another Hero," to stand atop her three- level, fire-breathing, metal monstrosity of a stage set.

When she finally got there, she climbed into a neon-lit transport that gracefully returned her to the main floor. It's a trip that mirrors her career-the trouble- filled climb, the long-deserved success, and now, the elegant exit from her life as a full-time performer.

Her current year-long farewell tour is a chance for Turner, 60, to leave the ranks of superstar performer on her own terms, while she is still relevant and still at the top of her game. Unlike Barbra Streisand, who bid adieu to performance in a pair of tightly scripted, emotional, bittersweet concerts last week, Turner simply lets loose and enjoys the glorious ride.

She was all smiles throughout a two- hour set that traced her heroic career from "A Fool in Love" to this year's underappreciated "Twenty Four Seven" CD, chanting her mantra, "Just having fun," though she seemed to be fighting a cold.

A seasoned performer like Turner carries on even when she's not feeling her best. With the help of her stellar, seven- member band, three dancers and fabulous backup singers Lisa Fischer and Stacy Campbell, the strain didn't show much.

Her coughing spells were noticeable throughout the middle of her set, though they marred only "Private Dancer," where she had to skip some lyrics and her voice sounded thin at times. It wasn't clear whether she stopped her version of Otis Redding's "Dock of the Bay" due to a problem or to change gears to do "Try a Little Tenderness" with guitarist John Miles, who sang the bulk of the song.

The additional challenge seemed to inspire Turner even more, turning the Beatles' "Help!" into an understated ballad, while transforming her Europoppy "When the Heartache Is Over" into a dance-floor anthem where she puts her dancers through their paces. A gorgeous, gospel-tinged delivery of "Whatever You Want," one of this year's best singles, shows she is still in excellent voice.

Though Miss Tina will be remembered for "nice and rough" versions of "Proud Mary" and "River Deep Mountain High," "Better Be Good to Me" shows why she is a rock and roll legend. No one can go from dead stop to frantic, hair-tossing, whirling- dervish dancer, from seductive purr to cheer-inducing yowl as effortlessly and memorably as she can. Once she retires from performance this year, no one ever will.

Joe Cocker opened the evening with a solid, 70-minute set focused on crowd-pleasing hits like "You Can Leave Your Hat On" and "Up Where We Belong." Songs from Cocker's new "No Ordinary World" fared well, especially his faithful cover of Leonard Cohen's "First We Take Manhattan." The sole clunker was his Steely Dannish take on Bob Marley's "Could You Be Loved," a misstep that grew less important when Cocker unleashed his bluesy growl in "With a Little Help From My Friends."