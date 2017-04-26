Troy Ramey of Long Island cut from ‘The Voice’

Sea Cliff’s Troy Ramey had his run on “The Voice” unexpectedly cut short Tuesday night, finishing Season 12 of the show in 12th place.

Ramey’s version of “Free Fallin’ ” Monday night landed him the No. 1 spot on the iTunes rock chart, but he finished with one of the two lowest vote totals and had to perform again to stay in the competition. After he performed “Drift Away,” his coach Gwen Stefani said he had done more than enough to stay on the show. “You’re so easy with the way you sing,” Stefani said. “It’s so natural and intuitive. That was one of my favorite performances that you’ve ever done.”

However, in the instant vote on Twitter, Mark Isaiah landed 52 percent of the vote and Ramey received 48 percent.

Ramey thanked Stefani for believing in him. “It’s hard to really show who I am as an artist and a songwriter in the short time that we have here,” he said. “Thank you for seeing that from the beginning and giving me a chance to show the world.”

Ramey later tweeted, “I have nothing but love for this whole experience.”

He has told Newsday that he viewed “The Voice” as a way to introduce many more people to his original music. Since joining the show, his original “Song Man” has crossed the million-stream mark on Spotify and many have discovered his poignant song “Coward,” inspired by Jessica Park’s book “Restless Waters.”