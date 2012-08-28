Usher's ex, Tameka Raymond, plans to appeal custody ruling

Tameka Raymond, the ex-wife of R&B star Usher, reportedly plans to file an appeal after losing primary physical custody of the couple's two sons.

TMZ.com reported Monday that Raymond learned the law firm of Usher's attorney had thrown an election fundraiser in 2008 for the presiding judge, Bensonetta Tipton Lane of Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta. The website said a campaign contribution report showed the firm raised $1,278, and that Raymond feels this might have influenced the judge's decision.

Lane ruled on Friday that Usher, born Usher Raymond IV, will have primary physical custody of Naviyd Ely Raymond, 3, and Usher Raymond V, 4, with the parents sharing legal custody. Visitation specifics were not determined.

TMZ said Tameka Raymond was baffled by the decision, since her attorney had argued Usher is frequently away from home touring while Raymond's own schedule provides a more stable environment. The site said she was interviewing lawyers for an appeal.

She tweeted Friday, "Money can buy many things . . . But in the end truth & goodness will prevail. I must continue to believe this. Stand firm."

The former Tameka Foster married the singer in August 2007. The two separated in July 2008 and divorced in 2009.

In May, Usher testified that Raymond spit at and tried to fight with his girlfriend during one visit and that she hit him during the dispute. Her attorney stated Usher provoked the incident and exaggerated the account, according to The Associated Press.

The custody decision comes after Tameka Raymond's son Kile Glover, 11, died last month following a boating accident.