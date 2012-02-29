Van Halen reunion stronger than ever

The Van Halen reunion is now so strong it was able to overcome technical difficulties, a few flubbed lines and the ongoing strain of learning how to be a band again.

In the middle of their set at Madison Square Garden Tuesday night, David Lee Roth lost, in quick succession, his wireless mic, his in-ear monitor and then his bandmates' vocals. Because he couldn't hear his vocals, Roth's harmonies during "Dance the Night Away" went horribly wrong.

It's a tribute to him and the three Van Halens -- Eddie, on guitar, Alex on drums, and Wolfgang, Eddie's 20-year-old son, on bass -- were able to pull it back together so quickly, even as Roth tossed his broken monitor offstage.

(They return to The Garden Thursday.)

Roth messed up the words to "China Town," one of several songs from the new "A Different Kind of Truth" (Interscope) album, the band's first featuring Roth on vocals since "1984" 28 years ago. He made up for it, though, by introducing several of the band's hits -- including "I'll Wait," with "I know this one!"

Luckily, Eddie Van Halen didn't falter. His guitar work was crisp and masterful the whole night, especially during his powerful improvised solo guitar piece. He was at his best during "Ice Cream Man" and a stomping "Runnin' with the Devil," though it also added a lot to the current single "Tattoo" and the hardcore punk of "China Town."

The alliance of Roth and the Van Halens seems stronger than it has in decades, strong enough to withstand the troubles of the road and still put on a fine, satisfying show.