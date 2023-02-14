WBAB's Roger and JP re-up for 4 more years

Roger Luce and John “JP” Parise are extending their popular WBAB/102.3 FM radio show "Roger & JP'' for four more years.

"Long Island is our home — it's part of who we are," said the Bethpage-born Luce in a statement. "To have another four years at this heritage classic-rock station, 102.3 WBAB, … is a great source of pride and joy for us.”

The duo have been staples there since 2000, and expanded to sister station WHPT/102.5 FM, "The Bone," in Sarasota, Florida, in 2015 with a midday show.

“Roger and JP have been entertaining and informing Long Islanders for the past 23 years,” Katelin Tinley, vice president and general manager of station owner Cox Media Group Long Island, said in a statement. “We could not be happier to continue this highly rated morning show for another four years. Roger and JP are passionate, smart and know what the audience wants, and they deliver.”