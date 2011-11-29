Weiland's 'Wonderful Time' on LI

There's something just a bit off about Scott Weiland's new holiday album, "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year" -- and it's not the singing. The Stone Temple Pilots frontman, known for his monotone hollering above buzzing alternative-rock power chords, does a perfect Dean Martin on orchestral versions of the most conservative of standards, from a jaunty, flute-and-steel-drum-spiced "Silent Night" to a bizarrely straightforward "White Christmas" to a smoky-lounge version of "What Child Is This?"

Weiland brings his own holiday show to the Paramount on Dec. 18. Tickets, $29.50-$55, are available through Ticketmaster, 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.