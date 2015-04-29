Zac Brown Band to add second Citi Field show

Zac Brown Band, who currently have the No. 1 album on iTunes with “Jekyll + Hyde,” is planning a second show at Citi Field, Newsday has learned.

Though the official announcement isn’t expected until later this week, Zac Brown Band will add an Aug. 22 show at the home of the Mets to go with its already announced Aug. 21 show.

Tickets are $41.50-$101.50 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. May 8 through the Mets, 718-507-8499, and on the Web at Mets.com/ZBB. Mets season ticket holders will have access to an online presale starting May 6 at noon.

Zac Brown Band’s shows at Citi Field mark an odd continuation of their work with Foo Fighter Dave Grohl, who produced their EP “The Grohl Sessions, Vol. 1,” their most recent release before “Jekyll + Hyde.” Grohl and the Foo Fighters are the other musical headliners at Citi Field this summer, set for July 15 and 16.

“Our boundaries have dissolved and we're going to still do things that are somewhat familiar that people like, but we're also going to stretch out and take chances beyond what we've done before,” Brown recently told Rolling Stone. “Some people are going to be really surprised.”