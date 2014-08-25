Zedd, Motley Crue in this week's G2M2

Got a minute? Use that time to plan out your music week. On Glenn Gamboa’s Music Minute (G2M2 for short), we’ll fill you in on the week’s biggest concerts, show you some must-see videos and let you know about the songs you need to buy. Check it out here at Backstage Pass every Monday morning.

This week, check out Electric Zoo all weekend at Randall’s Island with headliners David Guetta, Kaskade and Zedd.

THE LIST

DEEP PURPLE. At NYCB Theatre at Westbury Tuesday.

POLYPHONIC SPREE. At Brooklyn Bowl Tuesday.

CHEVELLE. At Terminal 5 Wednesday.

RYAN STAR. At Rockwood Music Hall Wednesday.

‘ELECTRIC ZOO NEW YORK.’ David Guetta, Jamie xx. At Randall’s Island Friday.

MOTLEY CRUE. At Nikon at Jones Beach Theater Friday.

FAR EAST MOVEMENT. At Webster Hall Friday.

‘ELECTRIC ZOO NEW YORK. Zedd, Armin Van Buuren. At Randall’s Island Saturday.

FANTASIA. At NYCB Theatre at Westbury Saturday.

‘ELECTRIC ZOO NEW YORK.Kaskade, Alesso. At Randall’s Island Sunday.

CHRIS ISAAK. At Westhampton Beach PAC Saturday.

ZAC BROWN BAND. At Nikon at Jones Beach Theater Saturday.