Zombies part of the British invasion

Five Zombies invaded America in the fall of 1964. But these Zombies played musical instruments, spoke with British accents and, for a brief moment, made teenage girls scream.

We're talking, of course, about the hit-making quintet -- Rod Argent (keyboards), Colin Blunstone (vocals), Paul Atkinson (guitar), Chris White (bass) and Hugh Grundy (drums) -- that was distinguished by its jazzy, keyboard-driven sound.

Part of the band's appeal, no doubt, may have been its name, which, by the relatively tame standards of the mid-1960s, was somewhat shocking. (The Dead Kennedys, Sex Pistols and Butthole Surfers were a decade or more away.)

But more important was their music -- or at least their three biggest hits, which almost a half-century later are all staples of oldies and classic rock playlists: "She's Not There" (which hit No. 2 on the Billboard charts in November 1964), "Tell Her No" (No. 6 in early 1965) and "Time of the Season" (No. 3 in February 1969). Not to mention that the band's "Odessey and Oracle" (1968) is considered one of rock's most highly regarded albums (No. 100 on Rolling Stone's Top 500 albums of all time). Artists as diverse as Billy Joel, Paul Weller and Courtney Love consider the group a major influence -- at least according to its official website.

And, yes, the Zombies do have a website -- because they're still, um, alive. A reunited incarnation of the group, featuring Argent and Blunstone, is still touring (and, in fact, played the NYCB Theatre at Westbury in 2009).