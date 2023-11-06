New Edition announces Las Vegas residency dates starting in late February after touring for 2 years

R&B group New Edition will bring their New Jack Swing tunes to Las Vegas early next year.

The Grammy Award-nominated sextet announced Monday that New Edition: Las Vegas will kick off Feb. 28. The group confirmed six residency shows at the Wynn Las Vegas’ Encore Theater, where acts like Diana Ross, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie and Brad Paisley have taken the stage.

“We just caught lightning in a bottle,” said Ronnie DeVoe, a founding New Edition member — which includes Michael Bivins, Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant and Ricky Bell. Monday's announcement came days after the group performed a tightly-choreographed tribute to The Spinners at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

DeVoe said the band heard fans' countless requests — particularly through social media — for them to perform in Sin City. “We're looking to touch that stage and continue on with the legacy,” he said.

After two consecutive North American tours, New Edition has planned for a more intimate setting at Encore, which seats 1,480.

“This is going to be more theatrical than our 'Legacy' and 'Culture' tours,” Brown said. “This will be a lot more intimate. We wanted it to be up, close and personal for our fans.”