New 'Hunger Games' teaser debuts

Never underestimate President Snow, or the marketing team behind “The Hunger Games.” A new trailer for the next film ends with a sneaky surprise.

The trailer for “The Hunger Games: Mockinjay -- Part 1” comes on like a televised address from Snow (the always terrific Donald Sutherland), delivering a smooth mix of nationalist rhetoric and iron-fisted threats. It turns out, however, that he may have made an unlikely ally.

The trailer for the film, due in theaters Nov. 21, is here: