New 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' trailer

The second “official” trailer for the upcoming “X-Men” movie has been released, offering glimpses of franchises favorites such as Hugh Jackman, Ian McKellan and Jennifer Lawrence, along with newcomer Peter Dinklage as scientist Bolivar Trask.

“You have to go into the past,” says Ian McKellan as Magneto, but the new trailer skimps on the period details (aside from the wide lapels of James McAvoy's vintage leather coat). The emphasis here is on special effects and metropolitan destruction. There's also a quick but prominently placed scene of what looks like The Fury, a cyborgian antagonist who's been a Marvel comics presence since the 1980s.

"X-Men: Days of Future Past" arrives in theaters May 23. Here's a look at the trailer: