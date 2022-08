CNN is bringing its political show "Crossfire" back on the air this fall with Newt Gingrich as one of the combatants, The Associated Press reports. The original political talk show on cable news aired on CNN from 1982 until 2005. The new version will air on weekdays, although CNN said Wednesday that the show has no time slot yet. Gingrich joins conservative commentator S.E. Cupp "on the right," with Stephanie Cutter and Van Jones "on the left."