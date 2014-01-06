Old Spice's 'Momsong' commercial: Moms blame brand for sons' lost youth

Why bring mom into it? That’s the question for Old Spice, where the powers seem to be working hard to chop away at some of the young male market (age 12-24) that Axe cologne has wooed for quite awhile.

In a new commercial called “Momsong,” zombielike mothers -- we are talking really, really creepy -- bemoan the fact (to music) that their sons have grown up and girls are attracted to them, blaming it all on Old Spice. The kicker of the song is, “Old Spice has made a man of my son, now he smells like a man and they treat him like one.”

The young men and women who star in the commercial are adorable, but the moms are the stuff of nightmares, hiding behind doors, curtains, killer masks and even being dragged along on the bumper of a car with a laundry basket. They pound their fists into chocolate cakes and throw food -- it’s really bizarre.

A 60-second version of the ad, which is slated to air during the Super Bowl in a 30-second format, was posted on the brand’s social media sites and YouTube last Friday and has gone viral, receiving more than a million views in 48 hours. Whether the ad sells product remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Old Spice has gotten loads of free publicity. What do you think?

(App users, watch here: http://bit.ly/1aC9WCH)