'Once' upon an Irish movie, now on stage

'ONCE'

WHAT New musical adaptation of the 2008 Irish movie romance about an Irish musician and a Czech immigrant.

WHEN | WHERE Friday night at 8, Saturday at 3 and 8 p.m., Sunday at 2 and 7 p.m. New York Theatre Workshop, 79 E. Fourth St.

INFO $75, 212-279-4200, nytw.org

'ANGEL REAPERS'

WHAT Theater-dance collaboration between Pulitzer-winning playwright Alfred Uhry ("Driving Miss Daisy") and stage visionary Martha Clarke about sexual repression in the Shaker community.

WHEN | WHERE Friday night at 8, Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. Joyce Theater, 175 Eighth Ave.

INFO $10-$59, 212-242-0800, joyce.org

'TITUS ANDRONICUS'

WHAT Jay O. Sanders stars as the Roman general in Shakespeare's early revenge tragedy.

WHEN | WHERE Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30, Sunday at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Public Theater, 425 Lafayette St.

INFO $15, 212-967-7555, publictheater.org

FILM: 'Sleeping Beauty'

WHAT A highlight of the Hamptons International Film Festival, this experimental drama stars Emily Browning as a college girl who moonlights as a prostitute -- while unconscious. Australian novelist Julia Leigh wrote the script and makes her directing debut.

WHEN | WHERE Opens Friday at IFC Center, 323 Sixth Ave., and Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center, 144 W. 65th St.

INFO IFC: 212-924-7771, ifccenter.com; Elinor Bunin Munroe: 212-875-5600, filmlinc.com

-- Rafer Guzmán

ART: Hanukkah lamps

WHAT Renowned children's book author and illustrator Maurice Sendak ("Where the Wild Things Are") selected his favorite Hanukkah lamps from the Jewish Museum's collection; the exhibit, running through Jan. 29, includes lamps from Austria, the Netherlands, the Ukraine, Israel and the United States.

WHEN | WHERE Opens Friday at The Jewish Museum, 1109 Fifth Ave. at 92nd Street.

INFO $12, 212-423-3200, thejewishmuseum.org

MUSIC: Over the Rhine

WHAT Just try to resist the timeless folk sounds of husband and wife duo Linford Detweiler and Karin Bergquist.

WHEN | WHERE 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Le Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.

INFO $25, 212-505-3474, lepoissonrouge.com

-- Kevin Amorim

FOOD: Handmade pasta class

WHAT Learn how to make meat-stuffed agnolotti, gnocchi, green lasagna and other Italian pastas with chef Emily Peterson, each dish paired with wine by the Astor Center sommelier.

WHEN | WHERE Noon Sunday at the Astor Center, 399 Lafayette St. at East Fourth Street.

INFO $129, 212-674-7501, astorcenternyc.com

NIGHTLIFE: Groove Indigo

WHAT Come for the Korean fried chicken, stay for the free British acid, jazz-inspired tracks, among other tasty sounds.

WHEN | WHERE 9 p.m. Saturday, Mono + Mono, 116 E. Fourth St.

INFO Free, 212-466-6660, monomononyc.com