'Once' upon an Irish movie, now on stage
'ONCE'
WHAT New musical adaptation of the 2008 Irish movie romance about an Irish musician and a Czech immigrant.
WHEN | WHERE Friday night at 8, Saturday at 3 and 8 p.m., Sunday at 2 and 7 p.m. New York Theatre Workshop, 79 E. Fourth St.
INFO $75, 212-279-4200, nytw.org
'ANGEL REAPERS'
WHAT Theater-dance collaboration between Pulitzer-winning playwright Alfred Uhry ("Driving Miss Daisy") and stage visionary Martha Clarke about sexual repression in the Shaker community.
WHEN | WHERE Friday night at 8, Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. Joyce Theater, 175 Eighth Ave.
INFO $10-$59, 212-242-0800, joyce.org
'TITUS ANDRONICUS'
WHAT Jay O. Sanders stars as the Roman general in Shakespeare's early revenge tragedy.
WHEN | WHERE Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30, Sunday at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Public Theater, 425 Lafayette St.
INFO $15, 212-967-7555, publictheater.org
FILM: 'Sleeping Beauty'
WHAT A highlight of the Hamptons International Film Festival, this experimental drama stars Emily Browning as a college girl who moonlights as a prostitute -- while unconscious. Australian novelist Julia Leigh wrote the script and makes her directing debut.
WHEN | WHERE Opens Friday at IFC Center, 323 Sixth Ave., and Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center, 144 W. 65th St.
INFO IFC: 212-924-7771, ifccenter.com; Elinor Bunin Munroe: 212-875-5600, filmlinc.com
-- Rafer Guzmán
ART: Hanukkah lamps
WHAT Renowned children's book author and illustrator Maurice Sendak ("Where the Wild Things Are") selected his favorite Hanukkah lamps from the Jewish Museum's collection; the exhibit, running through Jan. 29, includes lamps from Austria, the Netherlands, the Ukraine, Israel and the United States.
WHEN | WHERE Opens Friday at The Jewish Museum, 1109 Fifth Ave. at 92nd Street.
INFO $12, 212-423-3200, thejewishmuseum.org
MUSIC: Over the Rhine
WHAT Just try to resist the timeless folk sounds of husband and wife duo Linford Detweiler and Karin Bergquist.
WHEN | WHERE 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Le Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.
INFO $25, 212-505-3474, lepoissonrouge.com
-- Kevin Amorim
FOOD: Handmade pasta class
WHAT Learn how to make meat-stuffed agnolotti, gnocchi, green lasagna and other Italian pastas with chef Emily Peterson, each dish paired with wine by the Astor Center sommelier.
WHEN | WHERE Noon Sunday at the Astor Center, 399 Lafayette St. at East Fourth Street.
INFO $129, 212-674-7501, astorcenternyc.com
NIGHTLIFE: Groove Indigo
WHAT Come for the Korean fried chicken, stay for the free British acid, jazz-inspired tracks, among other tasty sounds.
WHEN | WHERE 9 p.m. Saturday, Mono + Mono, 116 E. Fourth St.
INFO Free, 212-466-6660, monomononyc.com