Paramount slammed for tweeting 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' 9/11 poster

Paramount Pictures Australia made what some Twitter users called a major “PR fail” on Tuesday.

In an attempt to promote the new “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” movie, Paramount Australia’s verified Twitter account (@ParamountAU) tweeted a photo of the movie poster with a scene that is eerily similar to the Sept. 11 terror attacks on the Twin Towers in Manhattan.

The poster shows the four turtles jumping from an exploding skyscraper. And, to make it worse, the movie has a Sept. 11 release date in Australia.

"Check out the official poster for #TMNT in cinemas September 11," @ParamountAU tweeted.

Some Twitter users think people are being oversensitive about the incident.

“@paramountau there are some really twisted people that keep associating any exploding building with the 9/11 incident, the TMNT poster is ok,” @DjArthurC tweeted.

But others disagree.

“Going to hope @ParamountAU realizes their insensitivity regarding the TMNT release date and poster,” @rnboskye tweeted.

Paramount has since deleted the tweet.

According to TMZ, a rep for Paramount Australia said, "We are deeply sorry to have used that artwork for the marketing materials promoting the September 11 opening in Australia.”

The movie is expected to hit theaters on Aug. 8 in the United States but it won’t be released until Sept. 11 in Australia.

“Combining that image and date was a mistake,” a rep for Paramount Australia said, according to TMZ. “We intended no offense and have taken immediate action to discontinue its use."