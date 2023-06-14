'Cats' returns at new Perelman Center, a $500 million building in downtown Manhattan

Andrew Lloyd Webber's absence from New York City's stages will be at most 14 months, with “Cats” returning in June 2024 at the World Trade Center's new Perelman Performing Arts Center.

The $500 million building, the next-to-last element of the World Trade Center redevelopment to open following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, announced its inaugural season Wednesday.

“Cats” will appear in June and July 2024 directed by Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, with choreography by Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles.

The musical will have re-imagined staging set in Harlem’s drag Ballroom Culture. Bill Rauch, PAC's artistic director, said Ballroom Culture will come across in the casting, staging and design.

“Certainly Ballroom beats will affect how some of the songs are orchestrated,” he said.

Lloyd Webber's “The Phantom of the Opera” closed on April 16 at the Majestic Theater after 13,981 performances, leaving the legendary composer with no shows on Broadway for the first time since 1979. The original “Cats” production ran for 7,485 performances from 1982 to 2000, and a revival in 2016-17 ran for 593.

Among dramatic options, Laurence Fishburne premieres a one-man show “Like They Do in The Movies” from March 10 to 31.