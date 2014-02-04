Pharrell Williams to perform Oscar-nominated 'Happy' at award show

Musician-producer Pharrell Williams is set to perform his hit song "Happy" at this year's Oscar ceremony, according to Deadline.com.

The song, a track from the animated film "Despicable Me 2," is up for an Academy Award for best original song. The invitation to Williams to perform is a nice tip of the hat from the Academy, though it doesn't necessarily mean he's a shoo-in for the Oscar.

"Let it Go," a tune from Disney's animated film "Frozen," seems to be the front-runner, trailed by U2's Golden Globe-winning song "Ordinary Love," from the bio-pic "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom," and Karen O's "The Moon Song," from the sci-fi romance "Her."

Of course, all the nominees' odds just went up a tad after the Academy took back its nomination for "Alone Yet Not Alone," a song from the faith-based film of the same name, after the songwriter was found to have improperly lobbied Academy members.



In case you haven't tested it out, here's Williams' interactive and highly inventive video for "Happy": http://24hoursofhappy.com.