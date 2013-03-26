Pink unforgettable at Coliseum show

Pink may have set up her "Truth About Love Tour" as a lighthearted game show, but her two-hour, highflying extravaganza is serious business.

Wrapped up in all those big pop anthems -- from the be-yourself encouragement of "Raise Your Glass" to the inspirational ballad "Try" -- are broader discussions of esteem and gender politics, as well as her own mixed-message hits, including "Blow Me (One Last Kiss)" and "So What," about her tumultuous relationship with her husband, Carey Hart.

At Nassau Coliseum Monday night, she juggled it all admirably, managing the sensory overload of flashing screens, intricate choreography and breathtaking acrobatics, often singing while suspended upside-down 30 feet in the air.

As beautiful as it was to see the midair whirling during the wrenching version of "Sober," many of the best moments came during simpler times.

Her current single, "Just Give Me a Reason," became a gorgeous sing-along, while her version of Chris Isaak's "Wicked Game" was exquisitely choreographed to be both balletic and acrobatic.

The acoustic version of "Who Knew" made it clear that Pink can entertain with just her voice, without all the flashy extras. She just chooses to make her arena shows as unforgettable as she can.