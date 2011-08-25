Portman in 'talks" for new movie

Portman in 'talks' for new film

Syosset-raised Oscar-winner Natalie Portman has been in "informal talks to star in her first movie since giving birth, Newsday's Frank Lovece reports. Portman, 30, may play the lead in the indie drama "Adaline," about a woman born around 1900 who, after reaching adulthood, stops aging, according to People magazine. Portman, who won the Academy Award last year playing a mentally unhinged ballerina in "Black Swan," and her choreographer fiance Benjamin Millepied welcomed a son, Aleph, in June.