Prince George walks in official first birthday photo

It seems like just yesterday that the whole world was on royal baby watch, but William and Kate's little prince turns 1 this week, and just hit a major milestone -- he's walking!

In honor of the tiny royal's first birthday on July 22, palace officials have released an adorable shot of Prince George walking around the "Sensational Butterflies" exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London.

The photo shows George clad in blue overalls, toddling around with his arms in the air.

"He's quick on his feet," Press Association photographer John Stillwell, who captured the sweet moment, told People.

Though the tot may just be taking his first steps, that hasn't kept him from getting around. Prince William and Kate Middleton took their son along on a trip to New Zealand and Australia in April where he absolutely stole the show.