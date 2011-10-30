'Puss in Boots' tops box office

The "Shrek" spinoff "Puss in Boots" landed on all fours, opening with an estimated $34 million to top the box office.

The DreamWorks 3-D animated film, distributed by Paramount Pictures, proved the popular character voiced by Antonio Banderas was a big enough draw outside of the "Shrek" franchise. The PG-rated "Puss in Boots" scored with family audiences on the weekend before Halloween.

Paramount was also able to claim the weekend's second top performing more with the low-budget horror flick "Paranormal Activity 3." That film took in $18.5 million in its second week of release, bringing its cumulative total to $81.3 million.

"The Rum Diary," the Hunter S. Thompson adaption starring Johnny Depp, opened weakly, earning just $5 million.