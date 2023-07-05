Q&A: Killer Mike talks grandmother's influence, comparing himself to Wolverine, new album 'Michael'

LOS ANGELES — It might have taken Killer Mike a decade to offer a solo music project, but the rapper hailing from Atlanta has certainly kept his amplified voice active.

As a member of Run the Jewels, Killer Mike, along with producer El-P, pumped out four critically acclaimed albums. He made noise outside of music as a social-political activist who has spoken out against inequality for Black people, race relations and became a vocal supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 U.S. presidential campaign.

The Grammy-winner hosted Netflix’s “Trigger Warning with Killer Mike,” a 2019 documentary series about issues that affect the Black community. He also made an emotional plea to calm a protest against police brutality that turned violent in Atlanta.

Now, Killer Mike wants to offer an extension of his efforts with the recently released “Michael,” his first solo album since 2012. He calls his sixth studio offering an audio movie about a “prodigal son” filled with church, soul music and Southernisms.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Killer Mike talked about his grandparents' influence, comparing himself to Logan — aka Wolverine — from X-Men, and the reason elected officials should be leaned on more than him.

The rapper is about to kick off his 19-city tour on July 10, before he and El-P goes on a four-city Run the Jewels tour to celebrate their 10th anniversary in the fall.