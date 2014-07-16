Ron Howard to direct Beatles documentary

Director Ron Howard has been tapped for the honor of making a fully authorized documentary on the world's most famous pop band, Deadline.com reports.

The Beatles' holding company, Apple Corps Ltd., has authorized the film, and full co-operation is expected from Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, along with John Lennon’s widow, Yoko Ono Lennon, and George Harrison’s widow, Olivia Harrison.

The film will focus on the Beatles' most active years, from 1960 to 1966, a period that would cover their early shows in Liverpool and Germany, their galvanizing appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” the release of their pioneering music film “A Hard Day's Night” (currently in theaters) and their final official concert at San Francisco's Candlestick Park.

In terms of the Beatles' discography, those years would range from their 1963 debut, “Please Please Me," to the 1966 landmark “Revolver."

One of the film's producers is Nigel Sinclair, whose credits include documentaries on George Harrison, Bob Dylan, The Who and Foo Fighters.