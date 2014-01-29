Russell Crowe's 'Noah' movie poster revealed

The new poster for "Noah" (filmed in late 2012 in Oyster Bay) seems in keeping with the recent trailer, pitching the movie as an apocalpytic action-fantasy.

Check out the outfit on Russell Crowe in the title role: His vaguely biblical robe may say "The Ten Commandments," but the axe and the wrist-wraps scream "Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome." The film, which is said to have an environmentally conscious theme, has already drawn some controversy for interpreting its sacred source material a little too loosely.

"Noah" is due in theaters March 28.