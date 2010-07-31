Snooki of 'Jersey Shore' arrested in Seaside

“Jersey Shore” cast member Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has been arrested in the New Jersey beach town where the MTV show is based.

Seaside Heights Police Chief Thomas Boyd says Polizzi was arrested at around 3:25 p.m. Friday and charged with disorderly conduct after other beachgoers reported she was bothering them.

Polizzi was processed at police headquarters and released on a summons.

MTV spokeswoman Emily Yeomans declined comment on the arrest, which came one day after the premiere of the show’s second season.

Telephone messages left for SallyAnn Salsano, executive producer at “Jersey Shore” production company 495 Productions, and Pam LaLima, co-executive producer, were not immediately returned.

The show focuses on the escapades of a group of hard-partying, 20-something Italian-Americans at a shore house.