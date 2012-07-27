Spelunky review: Tunnels and traps

Each level of Spelunky is a two-dimensional maze filled with treasure, traps and monsters. Some traps will kill you outright; others will nibble away at your health. It's fairly easy to survive the first few levels, but you will eventually die. And there are no saves or checkpoints in Spelunky; every defeat sends you back to the very beginning. Success requires playing each group of mazes over and over until you discover a way to tunnel through.



RATING T for Teen

PLOT Hunting for stuff in a maze

DETAILS Xbox 360, $15 (download from Microsoft's Xbox Live Arcade)

BOTTOM LINE Somewhat tedious